CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 922,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,956 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $71,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. 2,963,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,420. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

