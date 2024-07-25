CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 22,540 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,503. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

