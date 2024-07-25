CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $57,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

