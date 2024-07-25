Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.02 and last traded at $113.99. 59,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 469,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

