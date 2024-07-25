Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.78.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$64.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.02. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market cap of C$27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

