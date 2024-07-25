Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $266.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.33 and its 200 day moving average is $298.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

