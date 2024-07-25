Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

