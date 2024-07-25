Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Down 95.7% in July

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDSC stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,892. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

