BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BZAM Stock Down 25.5 %

Shares of BZAM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 1,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.38. BZAM has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get BZAM alerts:

About BZAM

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.