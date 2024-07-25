BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,474,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 444,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

