Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $300.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BURL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.80.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $246.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $255.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $77,735,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.