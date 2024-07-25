Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $35.38

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Xencor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after acquiring an additional 717,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,793 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after buying an additional 335,881 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $24,557,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

