Brokerages Set The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $924.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,681,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106,088 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

