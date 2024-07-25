Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price at $21.68

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.42.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RUN

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,478.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $58,834.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,696.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,478.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Sunrun by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 128,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.