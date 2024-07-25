Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $161.00 to $173.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

