Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $91.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BSX opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

