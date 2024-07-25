Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Reaches $6.01 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.01 or 0.00009366 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $96.38 million and approximately $410,124.53 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,130.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.91 or 0.00548733 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00066074 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.22551303 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $428,825.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.