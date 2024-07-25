Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.0591 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.01 million and $11,263.01 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009056 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

