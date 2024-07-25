BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches One Day Volume of $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $795.20 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $64,031.82 or 0.99903609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008649 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00069387 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,208.42704285 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

