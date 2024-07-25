Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 499,022 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 499,022 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $11.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.24. 2,491,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

