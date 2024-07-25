Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.80. 6,675,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.