Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 113,241 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Brookfield worth $134,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 2,834,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

