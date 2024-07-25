Bessemer Group Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.05.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,419. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

