Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 360.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $365,420,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19,062.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 552,992 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,133.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 232,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $248.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.82 and a 200 day moving average of $224.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.