Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after buying an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $406,934,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,207,000 after purchasing an additional 380,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 681,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,016. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

