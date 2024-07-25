Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 78,577 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 158,141 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 364,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

