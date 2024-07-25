Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 7,614 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 296.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $9.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.06. 2,645,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,040. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.78 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.