Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,217 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after acquiring an additional 713,168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,463,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,466,000 after acquiring an additional 250,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,194,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 956,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,962. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

