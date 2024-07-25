Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 10702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

