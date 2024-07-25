BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.27.

BankUnited stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. BankUnited’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,005. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

