Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

