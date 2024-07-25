Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.85.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

AXSM opened at $85.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after buying an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,530,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

