Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.500 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.95. The company had a trading volume of 204,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

