Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 232.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,631. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

