Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 497,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 623,773 shares.The stock last traded at $98.75 and had previously closed at $97.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autoliv

Autoliv Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.