AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,071,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,725,172. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.74.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
