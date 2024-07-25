AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 53,293,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,867,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

