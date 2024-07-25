AstraZeneca PLC Plans Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:AZNCF)

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.
AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of AZNCF stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $155.48. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average of $142.67.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
