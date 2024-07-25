AstraZeneca PLC Plans Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:AZNCF)

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZNCF stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $155.48. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average of $142.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

See Also

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

