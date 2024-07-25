Associated Banc-Corp to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASB. Barclays cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

ASB stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

