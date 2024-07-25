ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.024-$1.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. ASGN also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.310-1.390 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,108. ASGN has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,600.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

