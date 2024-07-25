Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 0.7%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $346.76 and last traded at $344.65. Approximately 216,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,427,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.12.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.