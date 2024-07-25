argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 167,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 316,714 shares.The stock last traded at $480.75 and had previously closed at $464.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on argenx from $490.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.37.

argenx Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 51.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

