Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 232.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock traded up $7.09 on Thursday, reaching $211.78. The company had a trading volume of 78,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,090. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.38 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.57 and its 200 day moving average is $188.66. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

