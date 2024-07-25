Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

