AON (AON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AON to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.43. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68.

AON Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at AON

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.