Analyzing Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 11.42% 4.74% 1.57% Ventas -1.58% -0.75% -0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ventas 0 4 9 0 2.69

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $51.92, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Ventas.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 223.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out -947.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 5.40 $13.66 million $0.43 55.35 Ventas $4.50 billion 4.82 -$40.97 million ($0.19) -281.72

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Ventas on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.