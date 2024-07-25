Analyzing GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $1.65 billion 0.29 -$99.91 million ($5.01) -3.18

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GlassBridge Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A N/A N/A B. Riley Financial -9.28% -25.84% -1.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 7.2, meaning that its stock price is 620% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises beats B. Riley Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

