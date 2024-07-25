Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $26.90

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

PD stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,982 shares of company stock worth $1,621,029. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 7.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

