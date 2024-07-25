Analysts Set Expectations for Private Bancorp of America, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.84%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBAM

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.21. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.