Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $69.75

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

AMBA stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

